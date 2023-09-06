Govt targeting BJP leaders, alleges MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

The BJP today said that the state government was acting with political vendetta and targeting opposition MLAs and leaders, who were raising public issues.

Naina Devi MLA and BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma, in a statement issued here, said that the registration of an FIR against Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar was unfortunate. “It is the duty of an MLA to raise public issues and address the grievances of the people of his constituency. So, what was wrong in what Vinod did,” he quipped.

Sharma said that at times, the MLAs had to speak to the officials concerned sternly to get some public work done. “There is nothing wrong in raising public issues and the registration of the FIR is condemnable,” he added. He said that the BJP would raise the FIR issue in the Assembly during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

