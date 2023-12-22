Govt to bring in new policy to tackle stray cattle problem

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 21

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, while speaking on a resolution moved in the Assembly by Bhawani Singh Pathania, Congress MLA from Fatehpur, said today that the state government was working on framing a new policy to tackle the problem of stray animals roaming on roads. Under this policy, cattle owners would be given Rs 700 per month for retaining their animals. Earlier, this amount was being given to people running cattle shelters, he added.

The minister said that the new policy would be beneficial for stray animals, which would be properly taken care of and people would not abandon them. This would also reduce the number of stray animals on streets, he added.

Earlier, Pathania asked the government whether there was a provision to punish those who abandon their animals on roads or impose a fine on them. The minister said that under the Panchayati Raj Act, people abandoning their animals could be punished. “There is a provision for impounding the animals of cattle owners for abandoning them. However, after consultation with scientists, the present government is going to bring a policy to address the problem. Under the proposed policy, the cattle owners will get money for rearing them. Besides, a chip will be implanted in the animals which will contain their names, the names of their owners and their breeds. It has been observed that some people cut off the ear tags of the animals before abandoning them,” he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that the chip would also carry the names of the panchayat and the village block. “If someone abandons an animal, he will be immediately identified. Besides, a portal will also be developed for farmers on which the record of milk-yielding and other animals will be maintained. This record will be monitored weekly,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Agriculture #Congress #Dharamsala