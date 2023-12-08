Govt to buy cow dung manure

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 7

The state government has decided to buy cowdung from farmers for use as manure from January 1. Addressing a public meeting at Nagrota Surian in his native Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar said that farmers would be paid Rs 2 a kg for cowdung manure. This, he said, would fulfil a major promise made by the Congress before the 2022 Assembly elections.

The minister said cowdung manure would be processed with organic fertilisers and provided to farmers through the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation Ltd. (HIMFED). "Besides, the sale of this fertiliser in horticulture-dominated areas will also be ensured through the Agriculture and Horticulture Department to boost organic farming in the state," he added. The Agriculture Department would procure farm produce from farmers using organic fertilisers, paying them higher prices.

He said that funds for the construction of the Gaj Khad Bridge and Sukhahar Canal project in Nagrota Surian area would soon be made available. "During the state government's one-year tenure, the change in the system has reflected in the working of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government and a number of pro-people decisions have been taken," he said.

