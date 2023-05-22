Govt to formulate green hydrogen policy, says Himachal Pradesh CM

PTI

Shimla, May 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said a green hydrogen policy would be formulated to promote its use and make the state a leading hub of its production.

“The state’s abundant renewable energy resources, including ample sunlight, water and wind, make it an ideal location for generating green hydrogen. The primary aim is to attract investments in large-scale renewable energy projects, ensuring a consistent and sustainable supply of green electricity for electrolysis,” Sukhu said in a statement issued here yesterday.

The CM said, “By leveraging its natural advantages, the state aims to create a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen. This will not only contribute to the global fight against climate change, but also make the state a pioneer in sustainable development.”

The state government has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Oil India Limited. This collaboration would enable the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis.