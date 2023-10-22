Govt to frame policy for welfare of families of martyred cops: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 21

The state government will formulate a comprehensive policy for the welfare of the families of martyred police personnel, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over an event to mark Police Commemoration Day here today. He paid floral tributes to martyred police personnel at the Martyr Memorial at Bharari, near Shimla.

Sukhu said, “Police personnel serve the nation by performing their duties with utmost dedication and selflessness. They ensure the safety of citizens while upholding the true spirit of service to the country. Police personnel played a pivotal role in relief and rescue operations and protecting lives and property during the rain disaster and for this they deserve appreciation.”

He said, “The state government is committed to equipping the Police Department with advanced information technology and important changes are being made in this regard. The police are giving top priority to curbing drug menace in the state and the assets of drug traffickers will be seized.”

Sukhu honoured the family members of martyred police officers and officials, including the families of IPS officer Saju Ram Rana, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Gaura, ASI Vinod Kumar, chief constable Praveen Kumar and constables Kamaljeet, Sachin Rana, Abhishek Singh and Lakshya Maungra. DGP Sanjay Kundu spoke about how Police Commemoration Day was celebrated every year.

