Govt to frame policy for welfare of families of martyred cops: Sukhu

Shimla, October 21
The state government will formulate a comprehensive policy for the welfare of the families of martyred police personnel, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over an event to mark Police Commemoration Day here today. He paid floral tributes to martyred police personnel at the Martyr Memorial at Bharari, near Shimla.
Sukhu said, “Police personnel serve the nation by performing their duties with utmost dedication and selflessness. They ensure the safety of citizens while upholding the true spirit of service to the country. Police personnel played a pivotal role in relief and rescue operations and protecting lives and property during the rain disaster and for this they deserve appreciation.”
He said, “The state government is committed to equipping the Police Department with advanced information technology and important changes are being made in this regard. The police are giving top priority to curbing drug menace in the state and the assets of drug traffickers will be seized.”
Sukhu honoured the family members of martyred police officers and officials, including the families of IPS officer Saju Ram Rana, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Gaura, ASI Vinod Kumar, chief constable Praveen Kumar and constables Kamaljeet, Sachin Rana, Abhishek Singh and Lakshya Maungra. DGP Sanjay Kundu spoke about how Police Commemoration Day was celebrated every year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals