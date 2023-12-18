Govt to give loans up to Rs 20 lakh for higher education: MLA

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 17

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar on Saturday announced that the state government would provide loans up to Rs 20 lakh for higher education at a nominal interest of 1% under the ‘Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Student Loan Scheme’. He was speaking at the annual prize distribution function of Govt Senior Secondary School at Kohlari here.

He said the state government was emphasising on infrastructure development in the education sector, besides ensuring the availability of quality education to students.

Under the state government’s ‘Srinivas Ramanujan Student Digital Yojana 2023’, Nayar honoured 136 meritorious students of classes X and XII (2021-22) of Govt Boys Senior Secondary School, Chamba, and handed computer tablets to them. He also granted the school a sum of Rs 11,000 for the promotion of cultural activities.

