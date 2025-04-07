Govt to give Rs 200 cr for complex at Sabzi Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reviewed the plans for a new grand complex in the Sabzi Mandi area of Shimla.

The upcoming development would house the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s office, a shopping complex, hotel, residential flats, shops, parking facilities and various other amenities. The multi-purpose project is designed to improve urban infrastructure and provide a significant boost to tourism in the city.

The complex would be built in two phases, covering a total of approximately 14 bighas. The first phase will span around 4 lakh square feet, while the second phase will cover approximately 1.4 lakh square feet. The state government would allocate Rs 200 crore for the construction of the first phase.

The Chief Minister directed officials to commence work on the first phase without delay.