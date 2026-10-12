Govt to give Rs 9.03-crore awards to Asian Games medal winners

The state government will organise an award ceremony this month and disburse Rs 9.03 crore among the athletes, who won medals and participated in the 20th Asian Games. According to a government spokesperson, Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawana Thakur, members of the gold medal-winning kabaddi team, will each receive Rs 1 crore each as prize money. Sawan Barwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s marathon, will receive Rs 2.50 crore, while Seema Kumari, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000m event, will receive Rs 1.50 crore.

The spokesperson said that Renuka Thakur, a member of the gold medal-winning cricket team, will receive Rs 1 crore. Takhelambam Inungambi, who participated in judo, will receive Rs 3 lakh as reward. “The state government will provide a total of Rs 9.03 crore in prize money to these athletes,” he added.

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He said that the Cabinet had approved amendments to the rules governing cash awards for the members of Indian teams that win medals at international sporting competitions. Under the revised rules, cash prizes would be distributed equally among all eligible athletes from Himachal Pradesh, who are part of a medal-winning Indian team. The Cabinet also approved the creation of the posts of District Youth Services and Sports Officer for sportspersons who win medals at the international level. “The state government is making continuous efforts to promote sports, encourage athletes and recognise their achievements through financial rewards and other support measures,” he added.