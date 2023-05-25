Govt to invest Rs 250 cr in milk plant at Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the state government would invest Rs 250 crore to upgrade facilities at the milk processing plant at Dhagwar in Kangra district.

The CM said cooperative societies would be established to increase the income of dairy farmers by ensuring effective marketing of milk and its by-products. The necessary infrastructure would be developed in a phased manner, he added.

The state government aims to collect milk from cattle owners and sell its by-products to improve the rural economy. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the Him-Ganga scheme, which will be initially launched on a pilot basis to develop a milk-based economy in the state.

Cattle owners will receive fair prices for milk on the basis of the real cost and efforts will be made to enhance the quality and efficiency of milk procurement, processing, and marketing systems. The government will also protect dairy farmers from regional and seasonal price fluctuations.