Govt to pay for Hamirpur girl's treatment

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 4

The state government will take care of all expenses on the treatment of Meenakshi Thakur, a resident of Bijhri village in the district, who is suffering from serious diseases. Meenakshi (18), who is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, was taken to the Circuit House here today to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Chief Minister was told that she was suffering from serious diseases and her mother was unable to continue her treatment due to financial constrains.

Sukhu assured the poor family that the state government would take care of expenses on Meenakshi’s treatment. He added that the welfare of the poor and needy was the first priority of his government.

Earlier, HPTU teachers gave the Chief Minister a cheque for Rs 51,000 towards the Mukhya Mantri Sukhashrya Kosh. Shashi Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor, and HPTU staff were also present on the occasion.