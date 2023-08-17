Himachal Govt to prepare Rs 800 cr disaster control plan: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would get a Rs 800 crore long-term disaster preparedness plan ready so as to avert or minimise damage due to natural calamities in future.

Sukhu yesterday visited the Lalpani area of Shimla to take stock of the damage caused by landslides and instructed the district administration to accelerate the relief and rescue work. “A timely response by the district administration reduced damage and losses significantly as persons living in these houses were evacuated in advance due to the impending danger,” he said.

He said that the plan was aimed at mitigating the impact of future disasters and enhancing the state’s resilience.

Sukhu emphasised the need for fortifying urban drainage systems and said that proper water management was important to prevent hill destabilization. “The state government will develop a comprehensive plan to bolster drainage systems and integrate sound structural design principles for constructions,” he added

