Govt to procure 1.44 lakh MT apple under MIS, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

The state government will procure 143,778 metric tonnes (MT) of culled apple under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) this year.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said, “To facilitate apple procurement, 312 centres will be set up as per the demand of the fruit growers. The HPMC will operate 210 collection centres while HIMFED will look after 102 centres.”

Adani procurement price low: MLA The Adani Group has fixed the procurement price of premium apple at Rs 95 per kg, while it is selling for Rs 110 to Rs 125 per kg in the open market. The price should be hiked. If the price is not increased, protests will be held outside Adani stores. Kuldeep Rathore, Theog MLA

He said, “The government has enhanced the minimum support price of apple under the MIS from Rs 10.50 per kg to Rs 12 per kg. The government has also brought the procurement rates of kinnow, malta and orange on a par with that of apple and mango. “During 2023-24, galgal and lemon will also be procured for Rs 10 per kg.”

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has issued show-cause notices to defaulters for violating norms. One of the defaulters was doing business at the Parala market yard without a licence.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu