Govt to protect interests of dam oustees: MLA

Hamirpur, February 18
Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani has said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of Bhakra Dam oustees in Bilaspur district.
Dharmani, while addressing the Bhakra Dam Oustees’ Committee members, said the people of Bilaspur had given up their land and homes for the construction of the Bhakra dam. The dam provided power to several states as well as irrigation water for barren land of Rajasthan, he added.
