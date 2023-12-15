Govt to raise Rs 1,200 cr loan to pay DA arrears, fulfil 2 poll promises

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 14

The state government will raise a loan of Rs 1,200 crore to pay dearness allowance (DA) arrears to its employees, besides fulfil two poll guarantees of a Rs 1,500 per month grant to women and purchasing cowdung.

To be taken in two instalments The loan will be taken in two instalments of Rs 700 crore and Rs 500 crore for 15 years and 10 years

15 years and 10 years Besides paying DA arrears, the loan will be used to fulfil two poll guarantees of a Rs 1,500 per month grant to women and purchasing cowdung

The Central Government has permitted the state government to raise Rs 6,600 crore loan in this financial year till December

The state government has already taken Rs 4,100 crore loan and as such it can now raise only Rs 2,500 crore

After taking Rs 1,200 crore loan, the state government will be left with a limit of Rs 1,300 crore loan

The loan, which will be included in the total debt for the financial year 2023-24, will be raised in two instalments of Rs 700 crore and Rs 500 crore, for a period of 15 years and 10 years, respectively. The Finance Department issued a notification in this regard today.

The Central Government has permitted the Himachal Government to raise Rs 6,600 crore loan in this financial year till December. The government has already raised Rs 4,100 crore loan and as such it can now raise only Rs 2,500 crore. After taking Rs 1,200 crore loan, the state government will be left with a limit of Rs 1,300 crore loan.

The Congress government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has so far raised Rs 5,300 crore loan since April 1, 2023. A major chunk of the loan goes towards meeting committed liabilities like the payment of salaries and pension.

The total debt liability of the state government has touched Rs 80,000 crore. The Congress had inherited a debt burden of Rs 76,630 crore when Sukhu took oath as Chief Minister on December 11, 2022. Besides, the government had to bear a liability of Rs 10,600 crore on account of outstanding DA payment to employees. The total debt liability in the last year of the Virbhadra Singh government in 2017-18 was Rs 47,906 crore and it rose to Rs 76,630 crore by the end of 2022-23.

The Chief Minister is under pressure to raise funds to implement the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people before the last Assembly elections. Sukhu has announced that the Rs 1,500 per month grant to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years will be provided first in Lahaul Spiti district from January 2024. This grant will be given to women in other districts in a phased manner.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has announced that the scheme to purchase cow dung from farmers will be launched in January 2024 and the government will make necessary monetary provision for it.

#Shimla