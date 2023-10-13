Govt to raise Rs 1K cr loan for development works

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

The state government has decided to raise a loan of Rs 1,000 crore ahead of Diwali to meet its development needs. The Finance Department issued the notification for raising loan here today.

The loan will be repaid at par on October 18, 2043, after 20 years. The debt liability of the state government has already crossed Rs 80,000 crore even as the ruling Congress and the BJP accuse each other of pushing the state on the verge of bankruptcy.

Total debt liability crosses Rs 80K cr The loan will be raised ahead of Diwali to meet development needs

It will be repaid at par after 20 years in October 2043

The debt liability of the government has already crossed Rs 80,000 crore

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has expressed concern over the grave financial health of the state. The government is in dire need of funds to provide relief to people under the Rs 4,500 crore relief package announced earlier this month.

The government had recently presented a White Paper on the state’s finances. The committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had presented its report on state’s finances during the monsoon session of the Assembly last month. Agnihotri said that during the BJP regime, the debt rose from Rs 47,906 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 76,630 crore in 2022-23 and the losses of public sector undertakings rose by Rs 1,317 crore.

The per capita debt on every newborn, too, has mounted to Rs 102,818 from Rs 66,232 in 2017-18.

#Diwali #Shimla