Govt to reduce service period for promotion of non-ITI staff: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced to reduce the service period for promotion of non-ITI employees working as Sub Station Attendant (SSA) in State Electricity Board from 10 to seven years.

He said that the decision would be taken after deliberation on the issue of removing the word ‘Junior’ from the post of T-mate. He was addressing the 9th triennial general convention of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Technical Employees Union (HPSEBTEU) at Baddi today.

Thakur said at present there were more than two lakh employees and an equal number of pensioners in the state. He said more than 40,000 outsourced employees were also providing services.

“The employees of the State Electricity Board are performing their duties even in difficult circumstances. As the nature of their work is difficult, the government is making efforts to ensure that accidents are brought down by providing safety kits to such employees.” He urged the technical staff of the department to use the safety kit while working.

He said, “Himachal has become a fully electrified state and after he assumed the office, the state government gave priority to the development of power sector. Recently, the state government has decided that free electricity up to 125 units would be provided to the domestic consumers.”

Thakur said in the past four years, 4,052 posts had been filled. Out of these, 2,721 were technical posts. He further said 3,069 employees had been promoted in the technical section of the Board. “Two committees have been constituted to secure the interest of outsourced employees and pension-related matters under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary,” the CM said.

#jai ram thakur