Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt to retain retiring teachers till session ends

Govt to retain retiring teachers till session ends

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Teachers in the Education, Technical Education, Ayush and Medical Education departments will retire at the end of the academic session. The Finance Department issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The decision is in line with the Cabinet nod that no mid-session retirements shall take place. Apart from ensuring that the studies of students do not suffer during mid-session, the decision will help the fund-starved state government to postpone payment of pensionary benefits to the teaching faculty who would have retired mid-session.

The period after the date when these employees would have retired will be treated as re-employment up to the end of the academic session.

Also during this period of re-employment, the teachers shall be paid remuneration equivalent to the difference between their last pay drawn and the full pension that they would have drawn.

All other retiral benefits due to all such teachers such as gratuity, leave encashment, GPF and commutation of pension as the case may be shall be payable after the completion of the sessional re-employment.

