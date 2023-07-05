Govt to review weight cap on apple boxes

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 4

The government will reconsider the capping of weight of an apple box at 24 kg for sale in mandis. “Some growers have expressed concern over the 24 kg cap on apple boxes. We will review it and take some decision shortly,” said Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi here today.

Given that the apple season has already begun and would pick up pace after July 15, the lack of clarity over weight or packaging material could cause chaos in mandis.

“The decision to sell by weight and to cap the weight at 24 kg was taken after serious deliberations with apple growers. The last-minute changes would create confusion among the growers as well as the arhtiyas,” said an apple grower requesting anonymity.

It may be mentioned that the government has introduced a new system for marketing of apple this season. This time, the fruit will be sold by weight instead of the number of boxes like

in the past. While everyone is fine with selling by weight, there are conflicting views over packaging material and capping of per box weight at 24 kg.

While most growers seem to be in favour of universal carton (a single piece carton that can’t be adjusted to pack more than 20 kg fruit), a section of growers want to continue with telescopic carton (which can be adjusted to pack fruit up to 35-36 kg).

“The previous Congress government had got a universal carton designed from the Indian Packaging Institute, in which it is not possible to pack more than 20 kg. It’s strange why the government doesn’t bring in the universal carton to put an end to confusion,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

Even as the Horticulture Minister refrained from committing which carton would be used next year, he said he would get a feedback from the apple growers after the season about the packaging material for next year. Negi also refused to entertain the demand to not let middlemen deduct the weight of packaging material from the final payment. “The growers will get the payment for their produce minus the packaging material. I don’t see any issue there,” he said.

NS Chaudhary, former president of the State Arhtiya Sangh, said the government should continue with the old system this year and bring a universal carton next year to ensure there’s no confusion over weight.

Decision soon: Minister

Some growers have expressed concern over the 24 kg cap on apple boxes. We will review it and take some decision shortly. Jagat Singh Negi, horticulture minister