Govt to seek central funds for Nurpur canal project: Dy CM

Pending for 11 years, its cost has escalated to Rs 643 cr from Rs 204 cr

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inspects the Phina Singh Canal project in Nurpur on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 19

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today inspected the progress made on the Phina Singh Canal project in Nurpur area of Kangra district. The project has been lingering for the past more than 11 years and its cost has escalated from initial Rs 204 crore to Rs 643 crore.

Rs 283.32 cr already spent, only 53% work complete

  • The Phina Singh Canal project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking the Kalam Nullah and the Chakki river, both tributaries of the Beas flowing in Nurpur area
  • It also proposed the construction of a concrete gravity dam on the Chakki river. Water from the dam was to be carried through a 4,307-metre tunnel to irrigate 4,025 hectares in 60 villages of Nurpur
  • The initial estimated project cost of Rs 204 crore has escalated to Rs 643 crore. A sum of Rs 283.32 crore has already been spent on the project but it is still 53 per cent complete

He said that the government would approach the Central Government for funds for the project. “The project was approved under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of the Union Government, so we expect a grant of Rs 300 crore for its completion,” he added.

Agnihotri said that if financial assistance from the Union Government was received in time, the state government would try to finish the project in next three years and dedicate it to the people of Nurpur.

He directed Irrigation Department officials to expedite “this major irrigation project of Kangra district”. The project has not received funds from the Union Government in the past few years. In 2021, the state Irrigation Department had sent a revised detailed project report (DPR) to the Union Government proposing the construction of a 1.88 MW hydroelectric project on the Phina Singh canal project. It also envisages to use the reservoir created for the canal project for transportation purposes. As per the new DPR, the project cost has escalated to Rs 643 crore.

Agnihotri, who also holds irrigation and public health portfolio, told The Tribune in the past five years, no progress was made on the canal project. He added that the Congress government would give priority to the project and accomplish it.

