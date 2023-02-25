Govt to seek funds from Japan agency to boost health infra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

The state government will approach Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for financial assistance of Rs 2,835 crore for enhancing health infrastructure across various health institutions in the state. The Health Department is preparing a preliminary project report for discussion with JICA.

“The government plans to allocate Rs 1,620 crore of this funding towards tertiary care infrastructure, including the strengthening of new medical colleges in Hamirpur, Chamba and Nahan with an expected financial outlay of Rs 1010 crore,” said a government spokesperson.

“Additionally, Rs 400 crore will be spent on developing adequate health infrastructure for providing super-speciality services with respect to cancer disease in Medical College, Hamirpur,” he said, adding that Rs 60 crore would be spent on nursing educational infrastructure and high-end diagnostic capacity in the new medical colleges.

The spokesperson further said that Rs 1,215 crore of the JICA funding would be spent on enhancing secondary care infrastructure, which includes Rs 988 crore for infrastructure and equipment like CT scan services in select secondary care facilities in each medical block.

“Besides, Rs 135 crore is proposed for need-based strengthening of secondary care facilities and Rs 92 crore for repair and maintenance, strengthening diagnostics, power backup, and Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) of the remaining civil hospitals and community health centres,” he said.