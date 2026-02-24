DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt to soon constitute team of 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers: Vikramaditya

Govt to soon constitute team of 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:20 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh participated in an anti-chitta rally organised in Sunni of Shimla district by the Shimla (Rural) Sports Cultural and Environment Association. He said the state government would soon constitute a team of 1,000 chitta volunteers, which would act as a bridge between the police and people.

The minister said the biggest challenge in the state was the growing drug network, especially of ‘’chitta’’, which had now reached even rural areas, jeopardizing the future of the youth. “In response to the growing threat of ‘’chitta’’, the state government has launched a vigorous and multi-pronged campaign against drug abuse. ‘’Chitta’’ not only affects the health and future of the youth, but also poses a threat to the law and order situation along with the social fabric of the state. The government was implementing a strategy based on strict laws, effective police action, public awareness and rehabilitation, he added.

Vikramaditya said, “The state government has strengthened the police and special task forces to directly attack drug trafficking networks. Blockades, intelligence activation and interstate coordination have also been enhanced in border districts and sensitive areas. Besides, strict action is being taken to break the drug supply chain, including identifying major drug traffickers and seizing their assets. Surveillance has been increased around schools and colleges to prevent the youth from accessing drugs.”

The minister said the government felt that punitive measures alone were not enough, therefore awareness campaigns were being conducted in the state to raise awareness among the youth and their parents about the ill-effects of drug abuse. “In this direction, programmes like Drug Free Himachal are being implemented at the panchayat level to ensure community participation. Seminars, workshops and counselling sessions are being held in educational institutions to help students choose the right path. Rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh have been announced for information about drug trafficking and informants’ identities are guaranteed confidentiality,” he added.

