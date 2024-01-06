Govt to speed up development works in panchayats, says minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 5

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh yesterday said that the state government was working on a plan to speed up development works in panchayats. Under the plan, stress would be laid on quick resolution of issues faced in the execution of development works. He presided over a panchayati raj conference organised at Sidhpur in the Dharampur Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

The minister, while addressing the conference, said, “Development works in many panchayats are stalled due to the lack of Forest Rights Act (FRA) clearance. A committee of officers is being constituted to ensure clarity in FRA notifications so that development projects can be completed in a time-bound manner.”

He announced that a district-level rural employment training institute would be set up in Dharampur to help the youth avail of self-employment avenues. “Also, libraries will be opened in all 58 panchayats of Dharampur. For this, panchayat buildings will be renovated and new construction will be undertaken, as per the requirement. Soon, a decision will be taken to build community halls in all panchayats,” he added.

The minister said that Rs 1 crore would be allocated for the completion of the construction of panchayat buildings and five playgrounds in 18 backward panchayats of Dharampur.

He added, “Himachal has always spent 100 per cent funds allocated under Central schemes on development. All departments and panchayati raj representatives have extended full cooperation in the implementation of Central schemes.”

He said big budget was received for development works in Dharampur during the BJP rule but the previous government did nothing. He added that Kullu and Mandi districts had suffered huge losses due to the rain disaster last year. Chief Minister had released Rs 70 crore for relief work in Mandi immediately after the disaster.

