Govt to take up issues of coop societies with Centre: Himachal CM adviser

The state government will protect the interests of cooperative societies and take up their issues with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre on priority. This was stated by Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the Chief Minister, while addressing a district seminar of cooperative societies organised by HIMCOFED here on Tuesday.

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He said cooperative societies operate at the grassroots level in rural areas and have a direct connection with the common people. He noted that these societies conduct business worth billions of rupees and, therefore, resolving the problems they face is among the priorities of the state government.

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Bittu said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken several decisions to strengthen the rural economy. He added that the Chief Minister had also initiated steps to safeguard the interests of cooperative societies. He said the state government would take up with the Reserve Bank of India the issue of higher interest rates charged to cooperative societies by banks, along with other related matters. He said the matter of organising training programmes for employees of cooperative societies within the district would also be placed before the Chief Minister.

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Bittu said the Chief Minister had approved several major institutions for the district, including a medical college, dental college, nursing college, the state’s first allied health college, a dedicated science college, and an Ayurvedic college at par with AIIMS.

Yashvir Patial, president of the District Cooperative Development Federation; former HIMCOFED member RC Dogra; and HIMCOFED officials Gaurav Kumar and Ashok Sharma also shared their views and suggestions at the seminar. APMC Chairman Ajay Sharma, senior Congress leaders Rajesh Anand and Manoj Sharma, Pravesh Thakur, and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.