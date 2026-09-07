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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt trying to ensure schemes’ gains reach right people: Minister

Govt trying to ensure schemes’ gains reach right people: Minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh at Dudhalti village in Totu, Shimla district, on Sunday.
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the government’s aim is to ensure that benefits of all the government schemes reach the eligible people.

He was addressing the people during a special interactive awareness programme on ‘Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ organised at Dudhalti village in Totu in the Shimla district where he was the chief guest.

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He said that the scheme would be launched on October 2, and around 783 families from the Totu development block have been selected under the scheme.

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“Currently, the deadline for applications is September 20. Our effort is to include as many eligible families as possible, as per the scheme’s established criteria, and ensure they receive the benefits of various government welfare schemes,” he said.

“In this regard, necessary guidelines have been issued to all the officials concerned to ensure maximum registration of eligible families and provide them detailed information about government schemes and the benefits of those,” he said.

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“It has been seen that many times, eligible people are deprived of government benefits due to lack of information about the schemes. Therefore, it is essential that the officials concerned and departments identify eligible families and provide them with information about the schemes as well as necessary support in the process of receiving the benefits,” he said.

“To ensure transparency in the selection of eligible families for the scheme, the government has established procedures at the district, subdivision and development block levels. The Deputy Commissioner, SDM and Block Development Officer have been assigned key roles in the selection process. The government has clarified that the relevant officials will be held accountable in the event of ineligible families being selected,” he said.

Later, he inaugurated a three-day Under-14 Girls Zonal Sports Competition in Pahal, with athletes from 13 schools participating.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state government is committed to providing students with better opportunities and facilities to advance in sports, along with education. He encouraged the girl students to participate in the competition with a sporting spirit and showcase their talents.

He also announced that a Sports Mahakumbh would be held in October for women from Totu and Sunni.

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