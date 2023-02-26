 Govt trying to shut varsity in Mandi: Thakur : The Tribune India

Govt trying to shut varsity in Mandi: Thakur

Govt trying to shut varsity in Mandi: Thakur

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur addresses a press conference in Mandi on Saturday. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 25

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today lambasted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over his remarks that the previous BJP government could not carry out development in Mandi.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “In its two and a half months rule, the Congress government has only focused on shutting down offices and institutions. The government is trying to shut down Sardar Patel University in Mandi and has cancelled the deputation of 10 employees, who were deputed there from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, by the previous BJP government. The Chief Minister has said that this university is not needed because Himachal is a small state. If Himachal is a small state, there is no need to have a Deputy Chief Minister.”

He alleged, “The Chief Minister is misleading people by saying that the previous BJP government had not made a budgetary provision for the construction of Shivdham, green field airport and college building projects in Mandi district. A budgetary provision was in fact made for these projects and tenders were floated for Shivdham and the college building.”

He said, “The construction work of the first phase of the Shivdham project was started in Mandi. A provision of Rs 200 crore was made for the second phase of the Shivdham project but the Sukhu government had reduced it to Rs 130 crore.”

The former Chief Minister said, “The Central Finance Commission had approved Rs 1,000 crore for the airport project in Mandi and Rs 400 crore for the extension of the Gaggal airport in Kangra during the previous BJP government. Our government had also made a provision of Rs 1,000 crore for the proposed Mandi airport. For the college building, Rs 26 crore was approved.”

Thakur said, “Besides, the Central Government had approved an Rs 2,100 crore ADB project for development works in Himachal. There is no doubt that Shivdham and the Mandi airport are my dream projects. No government can complete development projects in one tenure of five years. It is a continuous process and it is the duty of the incumbent government to complete these projects.”

He said, “The Congress has 10 MLAs from Kangra but only one Cabinet minister from the district. After the Congress came to power in Himachal, development works have stalled in Mandi. The BJP will launch a protest march if the government tries to ignore the interests of the people of Mandi and Kangra districts.”

