Govt urged to fill posts of librarian

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 16

The vacant posts of librarian and assistant librarian should be filled immediately in around 3,000 libraries of the state, said Bhagat Singh Gularia, president, State Assistant Librarians’ Association.

Addressing the media today, Gularia said presently, there are two state-level, 11 district-level, 13 tehsil/tribal/community centres, 140 college and about 2,800 senior secondary school libraries. However, the number of working librarians and assistant librarians is about 250, which is very low against the required staff.

“At present, about 20,000 youths have completed certificate, diploma or degree courses in library science, but no appointments have been made for the past 13 years,” he said.

He said under the old recruitment and promotion rules, assistant librarians should be appointed to the posts of librarians. On the basis of their merit, they should be posted in district libraries or college libraries, he demanded. He objected to the declaration of assistant librarians cadre as “dying”, saying that “as per the order of the court regarding pay scale, this post is equal to assistant professor. But the status of this post of UGC scale is being reduced to JOA. The qualification of the post is being increased and the pay scale is being reduced.”

“The cadre salary discrepancy should be rectified immediately as per the orders of the court. Promotions and recruitments should be done under the old recruitment and promotion rules. According to the order of the court, recruitment should be done by the old rules only,” he added.