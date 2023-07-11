Govt urged to review decision on Four-Lane Planning Area

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 10

The patron of the Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti, Brig Khushal Thakur (retd), has said that it was contrary to natural justice that without consulting affected people, the government had issued an order to freeze the land use of area up to 100 metres from the edge of the control width on either sides of a four-lane highway.

Brig Thakur (retd), while addressing mediapersons here, said that the state government vide a notification issued by the Town and Country Planning Department on June 28 had constituted the Four-Lane Planning Area consisting of all four major highways (Kiratpur-Manali, Pathankot-Mandi, Parwanoo-Shimla and Shimla-Mataur) and the existing land use was freezed in the newly included area for five years.

Brig Thakur (retd), a state BJP executive member, said that the government should have at least approached the stakeholders before issuing such an order. He said that if the order was not reviewed, a protest would be held.