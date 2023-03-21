Govt urged to speed up development works

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 20

The residents of Bhararu zila parishad ward under Jogindernagar Assembly constituency in Mandi district have urged the government to speed up development projects under Bhararu ward.

“A road bridge has been under construction at Machhiyal for the past few years. Due to slow progress, the construction of this bridge could not be completed. We want this bridge work to be finished early so that the public can have hassle-free passage.”

Suresh Sharma of Bhararu ward, said a road link was proposed between Chhamb and Manaru during the previous BJP regime but nothing has been done.

Nohli panchayat a few villages are facing acute water shortage even before the advent of summer season. The supply pipes laid 40 years ago to these villages have decayed. There is an urgent need to address this issue,” he added.

Kushal Bhardwaj, the member of Zila Parishad, Bhararu ward, said that the road from Machhiyal to Jol is in bad condition, which needs immediate maintenance for better transportation.