Govt vehicles parked on road obstruct traffic

Government vehicles are often parked on the road outside the office of the Department of Health Services, obstructing the movement of vehicles. Commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience due to a wrongly parked vehicle on Tuesday. Police officials are quick to issue challans to private vehicles parked on this road, but no action is taken against government vehicles for wrong parking. Lalit, Kasumpti

Inadequate transportion facilities irk locals

The people of lower Sangti in Sanjauli area of Shimla are facing inconvenience due to inadequate transportation facilities. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) should provide its taxi service from here as well. Also, the road in this area is in bad condition. The department concerned should repair it at the earliest. Santosh, Sanjauli

Posts vacant at Sunni govt college

Students of the government college in Sunni in Shimla district are facing problems due to the shortage of teaching staff. Several posts are lying vacant for more than a year now. The Education Department should fill these posts at the earliest to provide relief to the students. Naresh, Sunni