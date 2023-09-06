Govt wants to shut Mandi varsity: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 5

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has alleged that the state government wants to close down Sardar Patel University in Mandi district, but it is unable to do so.

Thakur said that the government was working to shut down institutions opened during the previous BJP regime. He criticised the decision of the government to reduce the jurisdiction of the university from five district to three districts. He was at Takoli today to address a function organised in the honour of the newly appointed BJP president of the Darang block.

Thakur said that the Congress had not fulfilled even one of the 10 guarantees that it had given to the people of the state before coming to power. “The Congress government will face the consequences of the false guarantees given to people in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he claimed.

He called upon all BJP office-bearers of the Darang block to work hard for the victory of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi