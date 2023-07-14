Govt was slow in helping affected people: Thakur

Kullu, July 13
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur met flood-hit people in Kullu district today and assured them of all possible help.
He alleged that the state government was not quick in providing help to flood victims. “Tents have not been provided to people whose houses were completely destroyed in flashfloods. Tarpaulins have not been provided in landslide-prone areas.
He said, “People are forced to cook food on streets. The government should first cater to the basic needs of the affected people.”
He said power and water supply had not been restored in many areas and there was also a shortage of ration. He added that the state was getting full cooperation from the Centre in its relief and rehabilitation efforts.
