Himachal Govt will complete full 5-year term: Yadvinder Goma

Shimla, march 23

The Congress today said that its government in Himachal would complete its full five-year term. It hit out at the BJP for trying to destabilise its democratically-elected government with money and muscle power.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy and Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan, while addressing a joint press conference here, lashed out at the BJP for trying to destabilise the Congress government. They said that a majority of the nine MLAs who joined the BJP were from the Opposition’s background so it was natural for them to return to their party.

“The people gave a clear mandate to the Congress, which won 40 assembly seats. The electorate had rejected the BJP government in Himachal but as was seen across the country, attempts were being made to bring down our government,” said Goma. The six disqualified Congress MLAs were given due recognition and importance in the party, he claimed.

Taking a dig at the three Independent MLAs, Rattan said that they must reveal the compelling reasons that forced them to resign from the Vidhan Sabha. “The electorate of Himachal are enlightened and will not forgive them when they go seeking their blessings in the byelections as they were given mandate for five years,” he added.

Awasthy alleged that the BJP was using money and muscle power to bring down the Congress government. “The six traitors were looking for excuses to leave the party. They were guided by their personal interests and ambitions for which they let down the party,” he said. The Congress had fulfilled five guarantees made to people before the 2022 Assembly elections

They flayed disqualified Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma for letting down the Congress as both his father and he had been ministers in successive Virbhadra Singh governments. “It is not possible to fulfil the political aspirations and expectations of every MLA. Everyone wants to become a minister, which is not wrong, but this must be discussed at the party forum,” said Rattan. Rana was made working president of the Congress though he had a BJP background and Ravi Thakur’s mother, too, was a Congress MLA.

