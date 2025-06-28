Govt will invest Rs 1,100 crore to upgrade medical colleges: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government is set to invest Rs 1,100 crore in upgrading medical colleges in the state.

While presiding over the inter-college event ‘Eruption-2025’ at HP Government Dental College, Shimla, today, the CM said that the first robotic surgery machine had already arrived in Chamyana. “Equipment similar to those in AIIMS are being brought to our medical colleges. Within three months, PET Scan and 3-Tesla MRI machines will be installed in the medical colleges of the state and major transformations in healthcare will be visible within a year,” he said.

He further said that the state government had hiked stipend, increasing the allowance for MD doctors from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000, with similar increases for super-specialty doctors. “Dental students pursuing MD too will see their stipend raised on the same lines,” he added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that such programmes gave suitable platform to the students to showcase their talent and build personalities.

“Today’s youth are the future of our country. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government has adopted orphaned children as ‘Children of the State’ to ensure their care and education. Himachal is the first state in the country to enact such a law giving orphans legal rights,” he said.

He announced Rs 5 lakh for the students who presented the cultural function.