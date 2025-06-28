DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt will invest Rs 1,100 crore to upgrade medical colleges: CM

Govt will invest Rs 1,100 crore to upgrade medical colleges: CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:07 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the inter-college event, ‘Eruption-2025’, at HP Government Dental College, Shimla, on Friday.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government is set to invest Rs 1,100 crore in upgrading medical colleges in the state.

Advertisement

While presiding over the inter-college event ‘Eruption-2025’ at HP Government Dental College, Shimla, today, the CM said that the first robotic surgery machine had already arrived in Chamyana. “Equipment similar to those in AIIMS are being brought to our medical colleges. Within three months, PET Scan and 3-Tesla MRI machines will be installed in the medical colleges of the state and major transformations in healthcare will be visible within a year,” he said.

He further said that the state government had hiked stipend, increasing the allowance for MD doctors from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000, with similar increases for super-specialty doctors. “Dental students pursuing MD too will see their stipend raised on the same lines,” he added.

Advertisement

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that such programmes gave suitable platform to the students to showcase their talent and build personalities.

“Today’s youth are the future of our country. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government has adopted orphaned children as ‘Children of the State’ to ensure their care and education. Himachal is the first state in the country to enact such a law giving orphans legal rights,” he said.

Advertisement

He announced Rs 5 lakh for the students who presented the cultural function.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts