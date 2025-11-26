DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt will set up day-boarding schools in all constituencies, says Dharmani

Govt will set up day-boarding schools in all constituencies, says Dharmani

Over 1K students from Hatwar cluster participate in annual prize distribution event

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:57 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani with awardee students at Hatwar on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The state government will establish day boarding schools in every Assembly constituency, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a cluster-level annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Senior Secondary School at Hatwar in Bilaspur district today. Over 1,000 students from schools in the Hatwar cluster including Government Senior Secondary School, Hatwar and Kot; Government High School, Hammbot; Government Model School, Bam, Ghandalwin and Badinchak; and primary schools at Hatwar, Kot, Hammbot, Pantehdra, Bam, Bagetu, Ghandalwin and Kathlag participated in the function.

Advertisement

Dharmani said that Government Senior Secondary School, Hatwar, would soon be converted into a day-boarding school that would be equipped with all modern facilities. He added that the upcoming school would have additional 25 bighas.

Advertisement

He said that the government had released Rs 3.5 crore to HIMUDA for initiating construction work. He added that the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 50 crore.

Advertisement

Dharmani said, “Failure is never the final result, instead it provides an opportunity to learn and progress.” He encouraged students to set clear goals, maintain a positive attitude and stay committed to hard work. he added that teachers must focus not only on academics but also on life skills, communication, problem-solving, confidence and personality development.

Later, Dharmani gave away awards to students for their achievements in various disciplines. School principal Subhash Kaushal, along with the principals and staff of other schools, were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts