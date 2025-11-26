Govt will set up day-boarding schools in all constituencies, says Dharmani

The state government will establish day boarding schools in every Assembly constituency, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a cluster-level annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Senior Secondary School at Hatwar in Bilaspur district today. Over 1,000 students from schools in the Hatwar cluster including Government Senior Secondary School, Hatwar and Kot; Government High School, Hammbot; Government Model School, Bam, Ghandalwin and Badinchak; and primary schools at Hatwar, Kot, Hammbot, Pantehdra, Bam, Bagetu, Ghandalwin and Kathlag participated in the function.

Dharmani said that Government Senior Secondary School, Hatwar, would soon be converted into a day-boarding school that would be equipped with all modern facilities. He added that the upcoming school would have additional 25 bighas.

He said that the government had released Rs 3.5 crore to HIMUDA for initiating construction work. He added that the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 50 crore.

Dharmani said, “Failure is never the final result, instead it provides an opportunity to learn and progress.” He encouraged students to set clear goals, maintain a positive attitude and stay committed to hard work. he added that teachers must focus not only on academics but also on life skills, communication, problem-solving, confidence and personality development.

Later, Dharmani gave away awards to students for their achievements in various disciplines. School principal Subhash Kaushal, along with the principals and staff of other schools, were also present on the occasion.