Govt working on rehab of families hit by airport expansion: DC

Nurpur, January 2

The state government is formulating a master plan to ensure a hassle-free rehabilitation of families who will be affected by the proposed expansion of the Gaggal airport in Kangra district. Following the directions of the state government, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal held a meeting with the airport authorities in Dharamsala.

Jindal told The Tribune that all steps were being taken for the proper rehabilitation of the affected families and instructions had been issued to the Kangra and Shahpur SDMs to conduct a joint inspection of the land identified for rehabilitation purpose.

The Deputy Commissioner added that around 22 government buildings of various departments as well as infrastructure such as roads, drinking water pipelines and electricity transformers were also in the project area and instructions had been given to the officials concerned to raise infrastructure at new locations, as per the requirement.

He said that it would also be ensured that all necessary facilities were provided at the identified rehabilitation place.

“Reports of schools, anganwari centres, health centres, veterinary dispensaries and gram panchayat houses coming under the airport project have been prepared and the department officers concerned have been informed in this regard so that necessary steps can be taken,” he added.

He said that after the inspection of land, the Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) would prepare a detailed map of the rehabilitation location, keeping in view the availability of all facilities there.

Jindal said, “For the expansion of the Gaggal airport, the acquisition of land in 14 revenue villages of eight panchayats is proposed.” He added that a social survey had also been conducted to ensure that the interests of people were not affected at any level.

