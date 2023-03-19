Govt working to fulfil pre-poll guarantees, says CPS Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 18

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said today that the Congress government had taken steps to fulfil six of the 10 guarantees given to people, within four months of coming to power. He added that the progress made on six guarantees could be seen in the first Budget of the government.

Sunder Singh said that the old pension scheme (OPS) had been notified and 30,000 permanent jobs had been announced. He added that Rs 1,500 per month would be given to 2.31 lakh eligible women of the state in the first phase and other eligible beneficiaries would be enrolled soon.

He said that an Rs 25,000 grant would be given to girl students to procure electric scooters. He added that money had been allocated in the Budget to promote startups and the state government would provide necessary permissions.

The CPS said that Rs 500 crore had been allocated for the Him Ganga scheme and a scheme for the procurement and processing of milk from rural areas was in the works. He added, “The government has kept a target of making Himachal the first ‘green state’ of the country by 2026. This will mean that all energy required will be generated through renewable resources and there will be zero carbon emissions. This will attract a lot of foreign investment and big companies to the state.”

The CPS said that the Chief Minister had a vision of making Himachal a model state in electric transport. He added that a 50 per cent subsidy would be provided on electric vehicles. “Rs 246 crore has been earmarked for tourism promotion in Kullu district. VISTA buses with a 360 degree view will be started for sightseeing for tourists from Manali to Manikaran,” he said.

He said that a world-class technology would be used to upgrade health services. He added that all medicines would be made available at the Kullu hospital and three counters for free, subsidised and concessional medicines would be setup.

He said that the Kullu hospital would get 18 more doctors, besides other staff after getting the due administrative approval for the maternal and child health care wing.

The CPS said that no previous welfare scheme had been discontinued. He added that the say of farmers in marketing committees would be ensured. A meeting for FCA clearances would be held every fortnight.