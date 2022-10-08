Graft peaked during BJP rule: MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 7

Corruption has peaked during the BJP rule in the state and the party makes claims of providing a clean government only to mislead people, alleged MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal at Barsar in the district today.

Lakhanpal, while addressing a Mahila Samman Samaroh organised by the Congress at Bijhri in the Barsar constituency, alleged that the police recruitment paper was leaked and sold and it could not have happened without the involvement of the authorities concerned.

He alleged that the pipes purchased by the government at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme were of poor quality. He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had admitted that 27 per cent youth of the state were addicted to drugs. Unfortunately, the government had failed to check drug abuse in the state, he added.