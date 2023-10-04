Grain storage unit comes up at Milwan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 3

A mobile storage unit has been established for the safe storage of grains at the Milwan grain market in Indora block of Kangra district. Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the storage unit had been built under the World Food Programme. Nandita Gupta, Adviser to the state government in New Delhi, played a key role in the establishment of the facility, he added.

Jindal said the farmers of the area would be able to use the facility built at a cost of Rs 38 lakh to store their produce and grain. He added that the canvas of the storage unit worth Rs 25 lakh was provided free of cost to the district administration under the World Food Programme. The district administration and the APMC had spent Rs 13 lakh on the construction of the plinth of the storage unit. The Block Development Office, Indora, had executed the work.

Jindal said Nandita Gupta took the initiative of constructing additional storage at the Milwan grain market here. He added that the newly built unit had a storage capacity of 500 tonnes. The grain market had the capacity to store 600 tonnes of grain.

1,100 metric tonne storage capacity

After the construction of the mobile storage unit, 1,100 metric tonnes of grain can now be stored at the Milwan market.

