Gram panchayats must take benefits of govt schemes: Rajesh Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that gram panchayats must ensure the effective delivery of government welfare schemes to the most needy and eligible individuals. He was addressing newly elected pradhans and up-pradhans after administering their oath of office at Bilaspur today.

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He said that although the government launches numerous schemes aimed at rural development and public welfare, their benefits often do not reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner due to gaps in implementation. In this context, he stressed that the role of gram panchayat representatives, along with departmental officials, is crucial in bridging these gaps.

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The minister observed that several challenges arise during the implementation of schemes at the rural level, and gram panchayats can play a pivotal role in addressing them. Emphasising the strong bond between voters and public representatives, he said panchayat members must remain mindful of the trust, expectations and faith reposed in them by the electorate. He further added that all decisions should prioritise the most vulnerable and needy sections of society.

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Dharmani urged panchayat representatives to rise above political vendetta, discharge their collective responsibility towards society and act impartially in the interest of the most deserving individuals and families in their villages. He called for efforts towards the sustainable development of villages, cautioning against the over-exploitation of natural resources and advocated for building economically empowered gram panchayats.

He also advised panchayats to invest funds in income-generating activities so they can gradually become financially self-reliant and empowered. He urged representatives to work with a vision of developing model gram panchayats and model villages.

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MLAs Randhir Sharma, Jeet Ram Katwal and Trilok Jamwal, Saksham Gudiya Board Vice-Chairperson Aruna Mahajan, HRTC Director Sandeep Sankhyan, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhaval, Additional Deputy Commissioner Om Kant Thakur and officials from various departments were also present on the occasion.