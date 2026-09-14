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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gram sabha says no to extension of Majra waste plant’s operating period

Gram sabha says no to extension of Majra waste plant’s operating period

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Residents of Majra village pass a resolution against a waste plant’s extension at a gram sabha on Sunday.
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Firm in their resolve to ensure discontinuation of a hazardous waste transfer storage disposal facility, the residents of Majra village in the Nalagarh subdivision passed a resolution against extending its operating period beyond January 2027 during a special gram sabha convened today.

Held under the leadership of Gurcharan Singh, the meeting was also attended by Zila Parishad member Sheela Thakur, where villagers registered their objections.

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The resolution asserted that since the scheduled 20-year operation period of the project would be completed on January 19, 2027, it should not be given operational extension.

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The sabha invoked various Sections of the Constitution, like Section 21, which encompasses dimensions like health and environment, and Sections 48A and 51A(G) to protect and improve the environment, besides the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in its resolution to give strength to its demand.

They also invoked the “Polluter Pays Principle”, which levies a monetary levy on those polluting the environment, besides the “Precautionary Principle and Public Trust Doctrine’’ binding a state to take preventive action against irreversible environmental harm.

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A resolution was vociferously passed against the Shiwalik Solid Waste Management Limited from accepting fresh solid waste, industrial waste, biomedical waste, e-waste, plastic waste, hazardous waste or any other type of waste after completion of its operating period. It also called for limiting its functioning to post-closure care activities, environmental monitoring, leachate management, landfill gas monitoring and other maintenance works beyond January 2027.

The villagers further averred that if an attempt is made by the company to seek an extension of its operating period, expand capacity or amend the lease, no such decision should be taken without the prior written consent of the gram sabha. The sabha stressed the need to include the opinion of the residents in the decision-making process by conducting public hearings of the affected panchayats.

Their environmental and public health concerns emanating from the plant’s operations, like foul smell, air pollution, and deteriorating quality of surface and groundwater have also been enlisted in the resolution.

The gram sabha has demanded serious action from the departments concerned on these aspects. On this occasion, Majra Sangharsh Samiti president Ritu Devi Satwant Kaur and a section of villagers protesting against the plant were present.

Punjab Morcha convener Gaurav Rana, while welcoming the resolution, said the opinion of the gram sabha should be honoured by the administration and added that several recommendations made by the Deputy Commissioner, including conducting a health survey in the affected area, should be implemented at the earliest, failing which they will launch a fresh agitation.

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