Gramphu-Kaza highway to open tomorrow: MLA

Mandi, May 19
Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said the Gramphu-Kaza highway would be restored by May 21. He said the BRO teams had been engaged in clearing snow on this highway since early April. Now the snow clearing operation was in its final stage.
This highway crosses through the mighty Kunzum Pass (14,931 ft), which receives heavy snow during winter. As a result, this highway remains blocked for almost six months every year and the residents of Kaza are disconnected from Manali and Lahaul during winter for months.
“With the opening of this highway, the tourist influx will increase to Kaza from the Manali and Leh side. I have asked the BRO officials to speed up the snow-clearing operation on this highway,” the MLA said. The residents of Spiti valley are waiting desperately for the opening of this highway to get easy access to Manali and Lahaul from Kaza.
