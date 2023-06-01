Gramphu-Kaza road opens to civilian traffic from today

Mandi, May 31
Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said traffic movement would resume on the Gramphu-Kaza highway from tomorrow.
He said a joint inspection of the highway was conducted by the administration and the Border Roads Organisation today to assess its condition for the movement of vehicles.
“After inspection, it was decided that the movement of tourists and locals from both sides on this route from Koksar near Gramphu and Kaza will be allowed from 8 am to 2 pm via Kunzum Pass (14,931 ft) from June 1. It will be necessary to cross Kunzum Pass by 5 pm,” the DC said. “From tomorrow, this route will be open for tourists to reach Chandra Taal,” Kumar added.
The DC urged the visitors to ensure compliance of the advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority and the police keeping in view the difficult geographical condition of this route and bad weather.
