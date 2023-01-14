Grand welcome planned for Rahul's yatra at Indora

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with his Cabinet colleagues, all Congress MLAs and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh will receive and welcome Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Milwan in the Indora Assembly constituency in Kangra district at 10 am on January 18.

Kangra Congress hails Cabinet decision Congress leaders from Kangra, including former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, have welcomed the Cabinet decision to implement the old pension scheme in the state.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, who is the state co-convener for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, said this after convening an organisational party meeting at Damtal on Friday. He convened meetings of the Congress office-bearers of Kangra district and also held a meeting with local and district level officials of the civil and police administration.

Pathania, while talking to mediapersons, said that party leaders along with officials of different government departments had reviewed the route of the yatra. He added that the historical 3,750-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi would enter the state from Bhangala in Punjab. The yatra’s Tricolor would be received at Milwan in the Indora constituency.

He said that Rahul Gandhi would pay obeisance at the historical Lord Shiva temple at Kathgarh in Indora and stay there for four hours. He would also address a public meeting at Malot village in the afternoon.

Rahul would leave for Pathankot the same evening and have a night’s halt there before leaving for Jammu and Kashmir the next morning.

