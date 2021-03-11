Grant 7th Pay Commission scales

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association (HPUTA) has urged the state government to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations immediately. It said that all states except Himachal had paid the scales, as per the pay commission. Hence, the teachers of universities and colleges in Himachal were feeling let down and frustrated. The HPUTA threatened to adopt aggressive methods and suspend teaching, and boycott examinations and the entrance tests for HPU postgraduate admissions. It also demanded all teachers to be promoted under the CAS, making HPU guesthouse operational, restoration of self-generated funds with departments, and reimbursement of long-pending TA/DA of around Rs. 60 lakh of teachers.

National athletics meet in June

Krishiv Rajguru, a Class XI student of Him Academy Public School, will participate in the National Athletics Championship to be held in June. He had won the gold medal in the 300 m race in a state-level athletics championship held here recently. Principal Himanshu Sharma said that Krishiv had brought laurels to the school by his achievement.

HPU, Pennsylvania varsity ink MOU

HP University (HPU) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State System of Higher Education (USA) University, signed an MoU for academic partnership here on Thursday. In a virtual agreement-signing ceremony, Dr Peter Garland, Executive Vice-Chancellor Emeritus, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; James Struzzi, State Senator, Pennsylvania; Donna Wilson, Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; Michael Driscoll, President, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP); Lara Luetkehans, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs, IUP; and envoy Kanika Chaudhary were present.