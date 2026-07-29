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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Grant cut sparks fee hike fear at Nauni varsity

Grant cut sparks fee hike fear at Nauni varsity

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.
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An 8 per cent reduction in the annual grant-in-aid to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has triggered fear among students of a possible hike in tuition fees. The Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh Student Union has submitted a memorandum to Governor Kavinder Gupta, who is also the Chancellor of the university, seeking his intervention in the reported cut in the government funding.

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The union said the grant reduction could affect academic activities, research and student welfare and sought adequate financial support, transparency in financial decisions and consultation with student representatives before implementing any measure affecting them. Union president DK Sharma said many students belonged to agrarian and economically weaker families while others had taken education loans to pursue higher studies.

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The university’s financial position has weakened over the past few years due to the declining government support. While it had received around Rs 121 crore as grant-in-aid a few years ago, only Rs 109 crore has been approved for the current financial year, Rs 11 crore less than last year’s allocation.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja said that the university had prepared a comprehensive revenue-generation plan in line with the NITI Aayog’s vision, the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the Central Government policies.

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