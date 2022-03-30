Grant OPS, create 2 lakh jobs: Sushant

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

Demanding old pension scheme (OPS) and creation of two lakh jobs, Rajan Sushant’s political outfit, Himachal Regional Alliance, today submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Sushant, a former Revenue Minister in the BJP regime, has been trying to form a third alternative in the state for the last almost a decade with little success. “People are fed up with both BJP and Congress and have made up their mind to vote them out of power,” said Sushant who has tried his luck from the AAP in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll also.

He said as was the case with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, people of Himachal will defeat Jai Ram Thakur. “The Congress is living in a fool’s paradise by thinking that it will return to power whereas the fact is that the party is fighting for its survival and not victory as is evident from the results of the recent Assembly poll in five states,” he said. —