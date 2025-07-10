Grazing out of control: Buffaloes roam free in Pong wildlife sanctuary area

Hundreds of buffaloes can be seen grazing freely in the restricted Pong wildlife sanctuary area in Samkehar, Bathu and Panalath near the Pong Wetland in Jawali sub-division. However, despite this clear violation of sanctuary norms, the wildlife authorities concerned have remained silent, drawing sharp criticism from environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

Advertisement

The intrusions are being made by nomadic milch cattle rearers, primarily Gujjars from Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, who have not only brought their livestock into the sanctuary but have also set up makeshift living tents — a practice strictly prohibited in the eco-sensitive zone.

Declared a wildlife sanctuary by the state government in 1983 and later recognised as a Ramsar site of international importance in 2002, the Pong wetland is one of northern India’s largest man-made wetlands. Known for attracting thousands of resident and exotic migratory birds during winter, the area is legally protected, with all human and animal activities — except regulated fishing — banned to safeguard the fragile ecosystem.

Advertisement

Despite the legal restrictions, the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department — tasked with preserving the sanctuary’s ecological integrity — has allegedly failed to act.

Sanjay Rana, a local social activist, pointed out the selective enforcement by wildlife authorities. “Action was taken against Pong Dam oustees and farmers who were cultivating parts of the wetland for years, but now these nomadic cattle rearers are disturbing the sanctuary openly — and no action is being taken,” he said.

Advertisement

Milkhi Ram Sharma, a leading environmentalist from Kangra district and long-time campaigner against illegal activities in the Pong wetland, echoed the concerns. “I filed Civil Writ Petition 41/2023 in the High Court and the court directed nine government officials to stop the illegal entry of Gujjars with their buffaloes. Yet, no effective action has been taken till now,” he said.

Sharma emphasised that allowing such unregulated grazing not only damages the habitat of migratory birds but also violates legal protections placed on the sanctuary, putting the region’s international ecological significance at risk.

When contacted, Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Hamirpur, confirmed that non-right holders are not allowed to graze their cattle in the sanctuary and said eviction proceedings have been initiated by field staff.

However, locals and environmental groups argue that the action is too little, too late, as illegal buffalo grazing continues unchecked, raising serious questions about enforcement and accountability within protected zones.

With the Pong wetland’s ecological balance at stake, environmentalists are calling for immediate and strict intervention, including coordination among multiple departments as per High Court orders, to prevent further degradation of this vital Ramsar-listed ecosystem.