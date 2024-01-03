Shimla: Green activists raise concern over plastic flex hoardings

Shimla, January 2
The Shimla Collective, a civil society group that works for environmental causes, has written to the Chief Secretary requesting him to address the issue of plastic flexi (pollutants) hoardings and banners in Shimla.
In a memorandum submitted to the CS, members of Shimla Collective have stated that proliferation of plastic flexi banners and hoardings within the city is a major concern which needs immediate intervention of authorities. They sought directions to address this pressing issue in the interest of environmental preservation, effective plastic waste management, public safety and the overall enhancement of the city’s cherished public spaces.
Uma Mahajan, an executive member of the civil society group, said, “Plastic flexi banners are toxic polluters as they are not recycled and they are a non-degradable plastic waste. These are being put up without due authorisation on roadsides, telephone poles, public walls and even trees, defacing our public spaces. These banners are made up of poly vinyl chloride (PVC) which causes serious environmental hazards and health issues like cancer and infertility.”
Tikender Singh Panwar, former Deputy Mayor of Shimla and senior member of the society, said, “Defacement and disfiguration of the beauty of our city by planting illegal and unauthorised PVC flexi postures is a serious concern and needs to be addressed on priority. Many cities have taken measures to ban or restrict the use of these materials due to environmental impact, visual pollution and safety hazards.”
“In our memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary, we have requested his intervention and guidance to address this critical issue for the larger interest of Shimla residents,” added Panwar.
