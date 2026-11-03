Green crackers, fixed timings in Shimla during festive season

To control air pollution and protect the environment, the Shimla district administration has ordered that fireworks will be allowed for only two hours on Diwali, from 8 pm to 10 pm on November 8. Only green firecrackers will be permitted during Diwali and other upcoming festivals.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap here on Monday, in compliance with the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the state’s Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change Department.

Advertisement

The order will also apply to upcoming occasions, including Guru Nanak Gurpurb on November 24, Christmas on December 25 and New Year celebrations. On Gurpurb, fireworks will be allowed from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas Eve and Christmas and on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2026) and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2027), firecrackers will be allowed only from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Advertisement

The DC said the order had been issued to ensure that the district’s air quality was not affected and that the environment was protected from pollution. Fireworks before or after the designated time, he said, would be strictly prohibited and punishable under law. He appealed to people to comply, warning of stern legal action against violators.

He has directed Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh and all Sub-Divisional Magistrates of the district to ensure strict compliance in their areas.

Advertisement

Dharamsala restricts firecracker sales to 4 sites

The Dharamsala administration has designated four locations for the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and restricted their sale and use to approved green crackers.

Issuing orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, SDM Mohit Rattan said licensed vendors could sell firecrackers only at the designated sites. The Police Ground has been earmarked for residents of Kacheri Adda, Depot Bazaar and Civil Bazaar. An open space near the Community Hall at Kotwali Bazaar has been set aside for adjoining localities, the vegetable market on Bhagsunag Road for McLeodganj and nearby areas, and the Dari Mela Ground for residents of Dari.

Sales will be allowed from 8 am to 8 pm, while bursting of green crackers will be permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm. Their use will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 8 am.

Vendors must comply with licensing and safety norms. Those seeking permission to sell crackers have been asked to submit applications by November 4. The SDM warned that violations would invite legal action.