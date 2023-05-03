Green crematorium sought in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 2

The Mandi Citizens Council has urged Mandi MP Pratibha Singh to provide Rs 8 lakh for another green crematorium furnace at the main cremation ground here.

OP Kapoor, president, Citizens Council said, “The main cremation ground (Hanuman Ghat) is situated in the town’s thickly populated area. It produces a lot of pollution and harmful gases. To provide relief to the nearby residents, we came up with the idea of a green crematorium furnace with water scrubber to reduce pollution. On our appeal, NRI Pushap Raj Kapoor donated Rs 25 lakh for one system.”

He said, “To meet the growing demand for one more crematorium furnace, Rs 8 lakh is required. Thus, we wrote a letter to the MP and urged her to grant money from the MPLAD fund.”